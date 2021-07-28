Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.