Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 85,000 Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLNC. B. Riley upped their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

