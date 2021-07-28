Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 12,800 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 54.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William K. Hood bought 2,620 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.23. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

