Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $26.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $461.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

