Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $372.02. The stock had a trading volume of 744,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.16. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $375.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,263,470 shares of company stock worth $754,995,123. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

