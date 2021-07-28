Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,735.48. The stock had a trading volume of 102,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,094. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,530.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

