Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 11,288 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 42,944 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,769. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.