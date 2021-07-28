Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.66 Million Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.15% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,022,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 166,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 405,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 172,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,525. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.52.

