Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.48. 65,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,037. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

