Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

