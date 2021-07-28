Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Buys £13,751.46 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,604 ($73.22) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,428.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.02 billion and a PE ratio of 34.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,580 ($72.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

