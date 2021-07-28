Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SAP (SAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SAP (ETR: SAP):

7/27/2021 – SAP was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/27/2021 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/27/2021 – SAP was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/22/2021 – SAP was given a new €139.00 ($163.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/21/2021 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/21/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/21/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/21/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/21/2021 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2021 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/8/2021 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/5/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/22/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAP stock traded up €1.22 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €118.82 ($139.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €118.47.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

