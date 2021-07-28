Realio Network Price Up 13.5% This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $627,686.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

