RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.36. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 60,444 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

The company has a market cap of $45.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

