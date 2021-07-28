Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

