Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $146.72 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $146.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $149.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $283,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after buying an additional 1,769,108 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

