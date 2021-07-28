Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,829 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $124,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RJF opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

