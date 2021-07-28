Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 3.9%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.89. 15,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,435,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,253.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 160,894 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Range Resources by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

