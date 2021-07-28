Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 29.36%.

NASDAQ RNDB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

