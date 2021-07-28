Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 29.36%.
NASDAQ RNDB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86.
About Randolph Bancorp
