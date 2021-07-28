Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RAIFY stock remained flat at $$5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

