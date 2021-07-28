RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Update

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 265.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RDVWF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. RadView Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

RadView Software Company Profile

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions.

