Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

