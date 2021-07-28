QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of QS traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 17,950,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,710,305. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.18.

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last quarter.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

