QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 199.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,428 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. 708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,723. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

