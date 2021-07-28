QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.80 million-$483.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.99 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

