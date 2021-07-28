Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $61.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $72.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,230,000 after buying an additional 640,785 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $32,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 164,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

