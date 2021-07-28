Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Decreased by KeyCorp

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after acquiring an additional 304,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Gentex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 405,036 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Gentex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 481,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

