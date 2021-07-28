Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMA. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $67.63 on Monday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.