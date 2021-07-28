Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Increased by Analyst

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.03 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

TGP opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

