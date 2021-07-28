Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

