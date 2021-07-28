Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Reduced by Analyst

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

South State stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.83. South State has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 158.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

