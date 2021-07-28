Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:REXR opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $61.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

