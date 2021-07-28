Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted by KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $4.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.94 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $142.68 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

