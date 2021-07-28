Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Lowered by Analyst

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.04.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $258.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.81. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $258.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

