Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $194.56 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

