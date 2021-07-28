Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2022 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

CE opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Celanese by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

