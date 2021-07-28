Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2021 earnings at $12.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter.

CFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.33.

Shares of CFP opened at C$24.20 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$14.64 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.31.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

