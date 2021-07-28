Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lithia Motors, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $11.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $37.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.09 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $373.31 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $5,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

