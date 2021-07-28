Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $823.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

