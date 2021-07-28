Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $399.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.89%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,155,565.65. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $46,220.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,498,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,329,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

