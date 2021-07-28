Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SBCF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

