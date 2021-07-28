Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Herc Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herc in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $121.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Herc has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Herc by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $23,302,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.