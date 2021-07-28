Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.23 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $248.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,194.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

