Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

EOG Resources stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.61. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 727.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

