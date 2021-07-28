Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

