Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Raised by Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $142.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

