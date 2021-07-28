Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Raised by Analyst

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for fuboTV in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.80.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sib LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in fuboTV by 1,463.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in fuboTV by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

