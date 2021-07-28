Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Euronav NV Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Euronav in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

EURN stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $43,639,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 197,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Euronav by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 663,771 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 259,526 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Euronav by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 994,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.