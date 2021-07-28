Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bally’s Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of BALY opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.49 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,400,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

