Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) vs. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Critical Contrast

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 0.72 -$6.90 million ($0.32) -2.24 Castor Maritime $12.49 million 14.26 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -37.86% -22.30% -8.05% Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pyxis Tankers and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Pyxis Tankers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

